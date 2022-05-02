Benefits Fund Atty Says He's Not To Blame For Losses

By Celeste Bott (May 2, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A benefits fund attorney asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to dismiss him from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor against a multi-employer pension plan, saying he too had been misled by the fund and its trustees. The regulator in February filed its complaint accusing United Employee Benefit Fund Trust, its fiduciaries and its former law firm of using the fund's almost $22 million in assets for personal expenses, saying in an agency announcement that the defendants may be liable for $2.8 million in losses. But L. Steven Platt, an attorney hired to...

