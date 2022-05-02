Boston Christian Flag Denial Stifled Free Speech, Justices Say

By Brian Dowling (May 2, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Boston's flag-raising program isn't government speech and doesn't enjoy immunity from free speech challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday, finding the city was wrong to deny a religious camp's request to let its Christian flag fly. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Christian organization in its free speech lawsuit against the city of Boston. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The city's hands-off approach to its program permitting groups to raise flags outside City Hall doomed its contention that the flags were government speech rather than private speech within a city-created public forum, according to the court's opinion...

