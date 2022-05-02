Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BREAKING: Justices Say Boston Can't Ban Christian Flag From City Hall

By Jimmy Hoover (May 2, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston violated a Christian organization's First Amendment rights when it rejected its application to raise its flag outside city hall in a community program that was made available to other groups, saying the city's flag program did not represent "government speech."

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Christian organization in its free speech lawsuit against the city of Boston. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In a decision written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the court sided with Harold Shurtleff and his group, Camp Constitution, in its free speech lawsuit against the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!