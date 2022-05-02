BREAKING: Justices Say Boston Can't Ban Christian Flag From City Hall

By Jimmy Hoover (May 2, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston violated a Christian organization's First Amendment rights when it rejected its application to raise its flag outside city hall in a community program that was made available to other groups, saying the city's flag program did not represent "government speech." The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Christian organization in its free speech lawsuit against the city of Boston. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) In a decision written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the court sided with Harold Shurtleff and his group, Camp Constitution, in its free speech lawsuit against the city...

