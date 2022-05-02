Quinn Emanuel Client Hit With $160K In Fees In IP Fight

By Andrew Karpan (May 2, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A China-based client of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP was ordered to cough up over $160,000 in legal fees after its defense in a copyright case ran afoul of California's anti-SLAPP statute. The amount that Northern District of California Judge Edward Chen ultimately arrived at Friday was about $12,000 less than the final fee request from lawyers at the small San Francisco firm Tyz Law Group PC after they beat a dismissal bid in a copyright suit they leveled on behalf of Moonbug Entertainment. Moonbug is the company behind the children's educational brand CoComelon, which runs popular shows on YouTube and Netflix....

