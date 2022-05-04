Kelley Drye Luminary John Callagy Dies At 77

By Ryan Boysen (May 4, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- New York City litigator John M. Callagy has died after a storied career that spanned nearly 50 years at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, the firm he led for two decades. He was 77. For decades, Callagy was a corporate litigator and appellate attorney at Kelley Drye, one of the oldest law firms in the country. He handled all types of cases, including labor, insurance and bankruptcy, the firm said. He represented JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it sought to recover more than $1 billion in insurance claims following Enron's collapse, and also represented Ralph Lauren, Foot Locker and the Archdiocese...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS