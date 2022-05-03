Rettig Says IRS Plans To Eliminate Backlog This Year

By Asha Glover (May 3, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service plans to eliminate its paper return and correspondence backlog by the end of the year, agency commissioner Chuck Rettig told a Senate panel Tuesday. The IRS is using the direct hiring authority Congress passed as a part of the $1.5 trillion bill that will fund the government through September to hire more workers to help address the backlog, Rettig told the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. The $12.6 billion in IRS funding included in the bill, an increase of $675 million from last year, earmarks $2.8 billion to boost taxpayer services as...

