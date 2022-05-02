ITC To Probe Drug Cos. Accused Of Using Medytox Secrets

By Jasmin Jackson (May 2, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Monday that it has agreed to investigate Medytox's claims that anti-wrinkle drug imports allegedly use the medical aesthetic provider's proprietary biotechnology. The ITC said in a notice that it will assess whether Korean drugmaker Hugel Inc., Austrian manufacturer Croma Pharma GmbH and their U.S.-based joint venture swiped trade secrets from Medytox Inc. to produce and import competing anti-wrinkle treatments known as Botulax and Letybo. The watchdog's investigation — which was assigned to Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney — will determine whether to issue a limited exclusion order banning the accused cosmetic drugs. Medytox filed...

