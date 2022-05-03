Tax Law Firm Urges High Court To Shield Client Messages

By Hannah Albarazi (May 2, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- An unnamed law firm that focuses on international tax law asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling holding that the firm must comply with a subpoena for attorney-client communications about tax advice for an unnamed, criminally-charged client, according to a petition for certiorari unsealed Monday. In a redacted petition filed April 1 and unsealed Monday, the law firm, whose practice includes advising clients on the tax consequences of expatriation, urged the justices to clarify the law concerning when attorney-client privilege protects communications involving both legal and nonlegal advice. "This case presents an excellent — and rare —...

