Ex-Dean Denied Bail Pending Appeal In Temple Ranking Case

By Matthew Santoni (May 2, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The former dean of Temple University's business school must report to federal prison May 9 to start serving his sentence for fraudulently inflating his school's rankings in U.S. News & World Report, after a Pennsylvania federal judge said on Monday the dean could not remain free pending an appeal of his conviction.

U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert said Moshe Porat had not raised any issues in his appeal that were substantial enough to pause the implementation of the 14-month sentence and $250,000 fine handed down in March.

"Porat's motion is perfunctory. He does not identify the specific issues he intends...

