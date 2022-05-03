Dentons Adds 2 Partners From Gunster To Litigation Group

By Madison Arnold (May 3, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Dentons has added two new partners from Gunster for the litigation and dispute resolution practice in the firm's Miami office, including one former appellate judge who will serve as managing partner of the shop. The firm announced Monday that it hired Angel Cortiñas and Jonathan Kaskel as its newest partners in an effort to provide clients with legal services to help them grow, protect and operate their businesses. Cortiñas, who served as a judge on Florida's Third District Court of Appeal for more than eight years, will head up the Miami office. "We have strategically focused efforts on expanding our litigation...

