Coca-Cola Atty Gets Stuck At Fed. Circ. In Indian Soda TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 2, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday seemed irritated at a lawyer for Coca-Cola who struggled to present key evidence in defense of its trademark win against a smaller rival, which was stopped from selling its drinks in the U.S. with names of Coke brands sold in India. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel pressed Holly Saporito of Alston & Bird LLP, an attorney for Coca-Cola, to support her argument that there was substantial evidence that two Coca-Cola sodas sold in India — "Thums Up" and "Limca" — are known in the U.S. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board had canceled Meenaxi...

