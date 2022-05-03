Have We Asked For Cannabis Legalization To Do Too Much?

By ​​​​​​​Eric Berlin (May 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- At the recent Cannabis Industry Evolution Summit at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, industry leaders discussed various issues affecting the burgeoning sector. The cannabis panels occurred alongside panels about technology, climate change, innovation, music, film and other topics. The breadth and diversity of perspectives and opinions reflect cannabis's multifaceted nature, promise and possible future. Panel topics included business and finance, social equity and reparative justice, environmental and energy sustainability, state and federal regulations, consumer interests, cannabinoid science and medicine, culture, global supply chains, and technology. All of these diverse — although sometimes competing — interests hold great promise for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS