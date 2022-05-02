Boehner, Squire Patton Allegedly Cribbed Pot Talking Points

By Sam Reisman (May 2, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Former House Speaker John Boehner and his colleagues at Squire Patton Boggs LLP have been hit with a lawsuit in District of Columbia Superior Court alleging the former GOP lawmaker and the firm purloined a playbook for pushing federal cannabis policy reform. In a recent complaint, attorney James Pericola alleges he worked with Boehner and others at Squire Patton to develop a "novel proprietary plan for marijuana reform" but was ousted from the effort before it came together. Pericola says the National Cannabis Roundtable, a well-connected cannabis industry trade group launched in 2019 and co-chaired by Boehner, lifted "unique ideas and...

