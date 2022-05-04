Avoiding Willful Patent Infringement In Freedom-To-Operate

By Gabe Sukman (May 4, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- When asked about their biggest concerns regarding the freedom-to-operate process, many patent practitioners would likely cite damaging statements surfacing in litigation and the risk of willful infringement. FTO is of critical importance to innovators worldwide, but this fear of consequences puts unnecessary drag on the process. Savvy practitioners know they can overcome areas of vulnerability by implementing commonsense procedures and protections, while accelerating time-to-market of competitive products. On the surface, the willful infringement doctrine seems to present a conundrum for patent practitioners: either stay abreast of the state-of-the-art and competitive offerings by performing routine FTO, or take the ostrich approach to...

