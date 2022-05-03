Gov't Winds Down Film, TV Reinsurance COVID Scheme

By Joel Poultney (May 3, 2022, 12:36 PM BST) -- The government has ended registration for the fund it introduced to prop up domestic television and film productions unable to get insured during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film and TV production restart scheme will no longer receive new registration claims for pandemic related losses, the government confirmed on Sunday. Companies that are already registered will be allowed to make claims only until the end of September for losses they suffered before the end of June, according to a statement. Culture secretary Nadine Dorries praised the role of the program in providing lifelines for struggling production companies during the pandemic. But she...

