Sackers Guides Nationwide On £172M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (May 3, 2022, 11:49 AM BST) -- Nationwide Building Society has insured £172 million ($215 million) of staff retirement liabilities, the scheme's trustee said on Monday, as the pensions deal market looks set for another record year. The agreement between insurer Canada Life and the Nationwide Building Society pension fund is one of many that brokers believe will be part of a record year for deals in the retirement savings market. (iStock.com/tupungato) The agreement between insurer Canada Life and the Nationwide Pension Fund, a closed defined benefit scheme for the High Street lender, safeguards trustees against the risk of changes in the cost of providing benefits to members....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS