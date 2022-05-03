German Authorities Search Morgan Stanley In Cum-Ex Probe

By Todd Buell (May 3, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- German investigators searched the offices of Morgan Stanley on Tuesday in an investigation into an illegal trading practice known as cum-ex, an individual familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley has said that the investigation in Germany "relates to a historic activity" and that the bank is "continuing to cooperate" with authorities. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Prosecutors in the city of Cologne said in a separate statement that they were searching the offices of a bank in the city of Frankfurt as well as the private homes of two suspects. The prosecutors said Tuesday afternoon that the raid was still underway but declined to...

