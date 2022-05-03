Sidley Austin Brings Aboard Ex-Baker McKenzie Cyber Leads

By Matt Perez (May 3, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced Tuesday the hiring of two former Baker McKenzie partners who started and led the firm's cybersecurity practice more than 10 years ago. David Lashway and John Woods join Sidley as partners in its privacy and cybersecurity practice in Washington, D.C. The practice represents businesses in matters related to data breaches, privacy incidents and technology issues. "David and John's industry-leading knowledge and global experience provide a rare viewpoint of the current geopolitical risks in the world today and will have an immediate and positive impact on our broad range of client representations," Stephen Cohen, Sidley's practice leader for...

