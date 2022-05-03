Trump Settles Suit Over Questionable Inaugural Spending

By Khorri Atkinson (May 3, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and family business have reached a joint agreement to shell out $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine accusing them of illegally misusing $1.1 million of nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family by overpaying the Trump International Hotel for inauguration events. The settlement, filed Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court, comes more than two months after a judge set a September trial date for the case and overturned a ruling from last year that dropped the Trump Organization — a group of private entities owned by Trump and operated by his...

