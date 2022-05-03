Alto Maipo Ducks Jurisdiction Battle With Del. Ch. 11 Truce

By Jeff Montgomery (May 3, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Opposing groups in the contentious bankruptcy of Chilean hydropower venture Alto Maipo reported a global truce Tuesday pending confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan in Delaware, with international jurisdiction disputes to be taken up later, possibly in other venues. Luke A. Barefoot of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, counsel to the debtors, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens that the move followed a finding last week that the court cannot directly resolve a dispute between Alto Maipo and its largest proposed customer over a power purchase agreement crucial to the reorganized business. The debtor's issue with the Minera Los...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS