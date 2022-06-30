FCA Will Need Upgrade If UK Merges Listing Segments

By Najiyya Budaly (June 30, 2022, 10:56 AM BST) -- Companies could be attracted to float in London rather than the U.S. or Europe if the standard and premium listing segments were merged and burdensome standards reduced — but lawyers are watching to see whether this could result in the loss of the sponsor role, which they fear could put too much pressure on the Financial Conduct Authority to police stock flotations. The Financial Conduct Authority has carried out consultation on four models for the London Stock Exchange listings regime. (iStock.com/Manakin) The City watchdog sought to examine how well the U.K.'s primary markets are working with a July 2021 consultation. Britain is...

