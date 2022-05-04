UK Antitrust Watchdog Ready To OK £7B Morrisons Purchase

By Ronan Barnard (May 4, 2022, 2:14 PM BST) -- The competition regulator has said it is prepared to approve the purchase by a private equity firm of a national supermarket chain after the company offered to sell some of its gas station business to stop it forming regional fuel monopolies. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that it is ready to clear Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Holdings LLC to buy Wm Morrisons Supermarkets Ltd. for £7 billion ($8.7 billion) The private equity firm also owns Motor Fuel Group, a company that operates 921 petrol stations in Britain, raising potential competition concerns as Morrisons operates 339 gas stations across...

