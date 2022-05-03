Leak Casts Pall On High Court Ahead Of Final Abortion Ruling

By Andrew Strickler (May 3, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Betrayal. Unfixable. Earthquake. Across the legal industry and beyond, the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case of great social and political consequence had court watchers grasping for words — and finding plenty. With widespread agreement about damage inflicted on the court's inner workings, there are plenty of unknowns about any potential impact on the final ruling itself. A raft of commentary and dissections of Justice Samuel Alito's draft decision, published by Politico late Monday, began appearing online even before the court at midmorning issued an unprecedented confirmation of its authenticity. Theories were quickly formulated on its source,...

