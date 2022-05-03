Leak Likely To Spur Paranoia At High Court, Legal Pros Say

By Dorothy Atkins (May 3, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The bombshell draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade that was leaked from an unknown source Monday is an unprecedented occurrence that will likely increase paranoia among justices, degrade the reputation of the U.S. Supreme Court for being nonpartisan and hamstring judicial deliberations going forward, according to legal experts. The early look at the court's thinking was published by Politico on Monday evening, and it suggests that a majority of justices will completely nix both Roe and the high court's subsequent ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which largely affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy. Chief Justice John Roberts released a statement early...

