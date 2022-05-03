Clues In Alito's Draft Suggest He's Not Reaching For Roberts

By Jeff Overley (May 3, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A draft U.S. Supreme Court decision by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. eliminating women's constitutional right to abortion seems concerned with convincing a bare majority of conservative justices and makes surprisingly little effort to win over Chief Justice John Roberts, according to legal experts. Justice Alito's first draft, confirmed as authentic on Tuesday after being leaked to Politico, apparently circulated among the justices beginning in February as part of a case involving Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The draft concluded that the Magnolia State's ban should stand, and it also went much further, finding that the...

