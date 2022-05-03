Federal Study Explores Prospect Of Small Claims Patent Court

By Jasmin Jackson (May 3, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Administrative Conference of the U.S. will conduct an independent study on behalf of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into a potential small claims court for patent disputes, following lawmakers' calls last year to look into the possible forum. The ACUS said Thursday it will engage with "a wide range of interested persons" and solicit public input on questions regarding the potential USPTO court's establishment and layout. "The resulting report … will address topics including whether there is need for a small claims patent court, the feasibility and potential structure of such a court, and the relevant legal, policy, and...

