Ohio Electors Sue Over Pot Initiative Signature Deadline

By Mike Curley (May 3, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A group of Ohio electors is suing the head of the state's house and senate and the secretary of state, asking for clarification on whether they can move forward with getting an initiative to legalize recreational cannabis on the November ballot. In a complaint filed Friday, Brandon Lynaugh, Thomas Haren and Kevin Murphy said they are electors designated as the committee representing petitioners proposing legislation called "An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis." Under state law, legislation can be adopted via petitions from citizens, provided the petitions receive enough signatures, which allows their presentation to the state legislature, which...

