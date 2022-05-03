Lithuanian Startup Raises $65M For Payment Tech

By Elise Hansen (May 3, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Lithuanian payments company said Tuesday it had raised $65 million in a Series A funding round that will allow the startup to expand its team and launch new products. The company, which calls itself Kevin., with the period at the end, aims to reduce the number of intermediaries involved in payments, specifically by cutting out various card networks. Kevin. offers technology for web and mobile payments that it says helps merchants cut down on payment processing costs. The company plans to launch a product for in-store payments later this year, its website says. The funding round comes six months after Kevin.'s...

