Durbin Defends Dodd-Frank Amendment At Swipe Fee Hearing

By Nadia Dreid (May 4, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., took offense Wednesday morning to testimony from a bank executive who told the Senate Judiciary Committee the promises made about the lawmaker's amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act limiting debit card fees "turned out to be empty." The comments were made by Charles Kim, chief financial officer of Commerce Bancshares, during his opening testimony as part of a panel assembled to answer the committee's questions about swipe fees and other anticompetitive barriers found in the credit and debit system. Kim told the committee the so-called Durbin amendment — which was tacked onto the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation...

