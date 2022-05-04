FCA Taps U.S. Regulator For Senior Role Amid Refit

By Ashish Sareen (May 4, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is expanding its senior leadership team with three appointments, including the hire of the chief market intelligence officer at the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission. Mel Gunewardena will join the FCA as a senior advisor this month, moving from the CFTC, the regulator said on Tuesday. Gunewardena held senior leadership responsibilities in his previous roles in New York, Washington D.C., London, and Hong Kong. He worked in areas including policy, supervision and regulatory matters in global commodities and derivatives markets. Among other changes at senior level at the authority, FCA officials Graeme Reynolds and Simon Walls have been...

