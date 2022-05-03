Pharma Co.'s Counsel Blasts Missed Deadlines In Del. Suit

By Rose Krebs (May 3, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Armstrong Teasdale LLP attorney representing pharmaceutical company Prothex Inc. told the Delaware Chancery Court that EpicentRx Inc. should be penalized for what he called "a pattern" of missed deadlines in litigation the cancer treatment developer filed seeking Prothex records. Jonathan M. Stemerman of Armstrong Teasdale, representing Prothex, asked the court on Monday to bar EpicentRx from being able to use certain evidence at trial and order the company to pay some of Prothex's legal fees, according to a filing submitted to Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. "A sufficient remedy is necessary to not only penalize plaintiff, but also to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS