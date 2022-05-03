Insurer Says Exclusion Bars Noxious Fumes Suit Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (May 3, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Foremost Insurance unit told a Florida federal court Tuesday that it should have no coverage obligations to the owner and operator of a business center facing allegations that it failed to stop a gun manufacturer leasing space there from causing bodily injuries due to noxious fume exposure. Foremost Property and Casualty Co. said in its declaratory action that a pollution exclusion in a commercial general liability policy it issued to the business center owner, Fentress Business Center LLC, bars coverage for the underlying suit. The insurer said it has been defending Fentress and the building operator, Cotton Enterprises LLC, under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS