1 Big Hurdle Blocks Senate Bid To Codify Abortion Rights

By James Arkin (May 3, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday pledged another legislative push to codify the abortion protections of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision after a leaked draft opinion suggested the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared ready to overturn the decadeslong precedent. The vote is likely to be merely symbolic, however, because passage faces long odds. Just over two months ago a measure to codify abortion protections failed to move forward in the Senate, with senators voting mostly along party lines. Key senators remain unchanged on their defense of the legislative filibuster, and unless the filibuster is dispensed with there is no...

