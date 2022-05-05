Weil Adds 25-Year Securities Veteran From Orrick

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 5, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has announced that it has added a securities litigator to its partnership with 25 years of experience dealing with securities and commodities litigation and enforcement. Robert Stern joined the firm on Tuesday from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, where he was a member of that firm's partnership for over six years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also an 18-year alumnus of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, a firm he joined as an associate before working his way up to the partnership. In a statement, Barry Wolf, the firm's executive partner, described Stern as a "strong...

