Dobbs Draft Could Jeopardize More Than Abortion Precedent

By Jimmy Hoover (May 3, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade would end the federal right to abortion, but some legal experts say that it is also written broadly enough to place newer constitutional rights such as same-sex marriage in jeopardy. In a statement confirming the authenticity of Monday's leaked draft obtained by Politico, the Supreme Court was careful to point out that it "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after the leak of...

