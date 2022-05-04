Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Day Care Says Handler Lowballed Hurricane Damage Costs

By Ganesh Setty (May 4, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A children's day care center claiming it suffered approximately $950,000 in property damage from Hurricane Zeta accused its excess lines carrier of breach of contract in Mississippi federal court, after it said a third-party claims administrator only calculated approximately $22,000 of damage.

That damage estimate of $22,000 is less than Applegate Academy LLC's $71,400 deductible, the Biloxi-based day care center noted in its complaint Tuesday against Independent Specialty Insurance Co., a unit of State National.

According to the suit, Applegate suffered property damage Oct. 28, 2020, because of Zeta after it strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane the day before. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!