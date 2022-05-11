Courts Must Tackle Lack Of Diversity In Class Counsel

By Alissa Del Riego (May 11, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- I started my law career at a large multinational law firm representing corporate clients, and officers and directors defending shareholder derivative claims. The firm had monthly meetings focusing on mentoring and promoting the career development of female attorneys. I thought it was a waste of time. My clients were diverse, my colleagues were diverse and my co-counsel was diverse. In my summer law clerk class, 80% were law students of color. Women had broken the glass ceiling, and there was a conscious and affirmative effort to increase racial diversity as well. Or so I thought. A few years later, I changed...

