Psychedelic Sector Can Learn From Cannabis Legal Hurdles

By Karen Luong and Marshall Custer (May 5, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Business is booming for companies and institutions developing and researching psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health disorders, and the cannabis industry seems like a natural place to look for guidance. While parallels exist between the movement toward legalization of psychedelics and cannabis, these two industries differ in many ways — but that is not to say that psychedelics hasn't benefited from the path cannabis has helped to clear. This article examines the psychedelic renaissance, the divergence of the psychedelic and cannabis movements, and how they can learn from one another. The Psychedelic Renaissance The mid-20th century saw a high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS