Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Denies Immunity For DA In False Evidence Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 4, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit found Tuesday that a Louisiana district attorney should not get prosecutorial immunity in a case alleging that he and a sheriff's detective fabricated evidence in a murder case.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux cannot escape claims that he intimidated a witness into testifying to a narrative that he and the late Livingston Parish Sheriff's Detective Marlon Foster had completely fabricated in order to implicate Michael Weary in the 1998 murder of a high school student, according to an opinion Tuesday. In that opinion, a panel of the Fifth Circuit found that Perrilloux's alleged behavior did not fall within his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!