GFG Alliance Faces Further UK Probes Into Accounting

By Najiyya Budaly (May 4, 2022, 12:20 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday that it is investigating the audits of four subsidiaries of the group of companies owned by Sanjeev Gupta, broadening regulatory scrutiny of the metals tycoon's financial dealings. The watchdog said it has opened a probe into audits by King and King of the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels and three other GFG subsidiaries. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) The Financial Reporting Council said it has opened an investigation into statutory audits by King and King of the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels Ltd., Alvance British Aluminium Ltd. and Liberty Steel Newport Ltd. for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS