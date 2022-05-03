Even If Roe Is Dead, Abortion Suits Are Far From Over

By Cara Bayles (May 4, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade may signal the end of abortion as a constitutional right, but the fight won't be over for abortion rights advocates or opponents, who expect litigation over state constitutions, interstate travel, mailed abortion pills and even contraception. The high court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the 67-page Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft decision upholding Mississippi's ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Though Chief Justice John Roberts was also careful to note that the draft leaked by Politico wasn't the court's "final position,"...

