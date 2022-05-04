Del. Chancery Stays Stimwave Tech's Battle With Ex-CEO

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 4, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Stimwave Technology Inc.'s case against its former CEO Laura Perryman will be stayed indefinitely pending the resolution of a criminal investigation against her, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled Wednesday. In a telephonic bench ruling on multiple motions in two related Chancery Court cases involving the Florida-based medical device company, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said a stay in the matter is "appropriate" since Perryman could not easily testify while the criminal investigation is ongoing. "Deposition is impossible or unlikely pending the criminal matter," he said, granting Stimwave's motion to stay and ordering the company to update the court every...

