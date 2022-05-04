Leak Puts Role Of Supreme Court Marshal In Spotlight

By Jack Karp (May 4, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court officer charged with investigating how a draft opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked is a career military attorney and only the second woman to hold the job, and probably the first to receive this much attention. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday directed Supreme Court Marshal Col. Gail A. Curley to look into who committed what he called a "betrayal of the confidences of the court" by releasing the draft of Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion upholding Mississippi's ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Curley was appointed the court's 11th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS