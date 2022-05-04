Chemical Co. Told To Provide Docs In Patent Row With Ecolab

By Adam Lidgett (May 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has told DuBois Chemicals Inc. that it must fork over certain unredacted documents in a suit accusing it of infringing conveyor lubricant patents. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews gave DuBois until May 30 to provide Ecolab Inc. with "all documents redacted for reasons other than preservation of privilege without redactions." That order didn't go into further detail behind the judge's decision. The lawsuit was filed a little more than a year ago by Ecolab, which said it provides services to keep the environments of food and beverage processing facilities safe and clean,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS