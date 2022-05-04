7th Circ. Told Unvaxxed Atty Can't Argue In Person

By Khorri Atkinson (May 4, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a Catholic high school guidance counselor fired for being in a same-sex relationship told the Seventh Circuit Wednesday that the school's lawyer shouldn't be allowed to make oral arguments in person without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The demand came a day after counsel for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis and Roncalli High School, where Lynn Starkey formerly worked, asked the appellate court to reconsider a Monday order denying the archdiocese's request to participate remotely in the May 16 oral argument. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis asked the Seventh Circuit this week to allow its counsel to...

