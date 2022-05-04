Crowdfunding Portal Overhyped Robot's Skills, FINRA Says

By Al Barbarino (May 4, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined two California-based crowdfunding portals a combined $1.75 million on Wednesday after finding that one misled investors about the "exaggerated" proficiency of a home robot while the other raised millions more than regulations permit. FINRA fined West Hollywood-based StartEngine $350,000 for violations tied to allegedly misleading content prepared by issuers in its investment offerings, including a video with a voice-over claiming that the issuer's robot "can do just about everything." The offering page for the robot represented that it could "independently perform" tasks such as wake sleeping family members, teach a child piano and art, project...

