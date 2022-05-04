Judge Rejects 3rd-Party Releases In Gulf Coast's Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (May 4, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected nursing home chain Gulf Coast Health Care's Chapter 11 plan Wednesday, saying it did not give parties with tort claims against the chain a large enough recovery to compensate for the third-party claims they would surrender. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens said that while the plan was otherwise fair and acceptable, it would only compensate the tort claimants for their claims against Gulf Coast itself, not the claims against third parties the plan would force them to give up. "Third-party releasing creditors must receive consideration for the third-party released claims," she...

