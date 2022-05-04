ITC Backs Decision Clearing Cos. In Computer Gear IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (May 4, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has backed an administrative law judge's finding that various companies, including Hewlett Packard, CommScope and Netgear, did not infringe various computer gear patents and did not violate trade law. In a three-page decision issued Tuesday, the ITC said it was affirming Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw's finding that Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Netgear Inc., CommScope Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Arris US Holdings Inc. and Aruba Networks Inc. didn't flout Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which is a law prohibiting the import of products that infringe U.S. patents. Without going into great detail, the commission corrected...

