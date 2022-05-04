Ex-DOJ Atty In Misconduct Case Loses Fed. Circ. Bid For Job

By Khorri Atkinson (May 4, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday declined to reinstate a former prosecutor for the Western District of Virginia who involuntarily resigned amid an internal probe into her alleged sexual relationship with the subject or target of a grand jury investigation, ruling that she missed crucial filing deadlines. A three-judge panel affirmed the Merit Systems Protection Board's June 2021 order dismissing former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley B. Neese's administrative appeal of her 2018 resignation as untimely because she missed the 30-day window for appealing an agency action with the board. Neese had appealed her resignation more than two years after being terminated, and...

