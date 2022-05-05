Senate Committee Advances OPEC Antitrust Bill

By James Arkin (May 5, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced bipartisan legislation Thursday giving the U.S. Department of Justice authority to bring antitrust lawsuits against OPEC after senators accused the organization's member countries of anti-competitive activity in the energy market. The bill, S. 977, the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, would make it illegal for foreign countries or agents of foreign states to act collectively to limit production, set or maintain price, or take action restraining trade of oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. It gives the attorney general authority to bring action in district court to enforce the measure. The bill passed...

